Auxier Asset Management Boosted Position in Boeing Company (BA) by $720,720 as Share Price Declined; Honeywell (HON) Holding Held by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 180.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 50,243 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, up from 17,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Boeing 777X Suffers Another Setback – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 1,665 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca invested in 0.06% or 990 shares. Halsey Ct owns 21,458 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 9,958 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Com invested in 0.42% or 15,364 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP invested in 1.05% or 101,500 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 4,350 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Psagot Investment House reported 15,988 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 2.93 million shares. Monetta Fincl Serv reported 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 23,181 are held by Maple Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 450,841 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,749 shares. Stanley has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,032 shares.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,100 shares to 324,269 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.84% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 73,803 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited holds 0.15% or 27,651 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 6,138 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 15,820 shares. Agf has 1.44 million shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 95,046 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.41% or 2.13M shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2,070 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss owns 361,447 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Adirondack has 861 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California-based Blume Cap Management has invested 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pacific Management owns 15,536 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited accumulated 8,281 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Limited by 15,983 shares to 11,439 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalon Bay (NYSE:AVB) by 6,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,756 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).