Auxier Asset Management Boosted Its Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose While Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company's stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 204,116 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 37,440 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 978,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.39 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $271.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Arcos Dorados Stock Fell 24% in 2018 – Motley Fool" on January 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Arcos Dorados Announces Key Management Changes – Business Wire" on June 19, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,100 shares to 324,269 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,775 shares to 77,640 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 111,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Our Take On Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "BofA ranks as top financial institution in getting U.S. patents – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019.