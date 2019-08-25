Autus Asset Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $537,431; Stock Price Declined; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 3.25M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares to 733,198 shares, valued at $50.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,133 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 57,563 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 88,079 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Select Equity Group LP invested in 0% or 2.36M shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 1.30M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 8.65M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 51,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc reported 318,242 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 20,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,512 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc has 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 158,604 shares. 659,000 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 118,052 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Churchill Management Corp has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hills State Bank And Tru Communication holds 0.44% or 27,927 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Inc has 0.97% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 204,076 shares. Arete Wealth Llc reported 43,610 shares stake. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.5% or 83,216 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And invested in 0.49% or 37,587 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 307,590 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 68,879 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc stated it has 2.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greystone Managed Investments has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 243,970 shares. Advisory accumulated 565,918 shares. Citadel Limited Com stated it has 44,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 18,493 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Adv invested in 5,112 shares.

