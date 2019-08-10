Autus Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Price Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Stake in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 82,286 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 77,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 162,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, down from 198,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 285,011 shares traded or 148.35% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE)

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares to 13,924 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,765 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 25,300 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 245,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

