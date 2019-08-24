Autus Asset Management Upped Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Shares Rose; As Twitter (TWTR) Share Price Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Upped Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 96,987 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 91,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58M shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 12.83M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts lift Twitter targets, stay on sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Twitter And Snapchat’s Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Twitter Stock Soared Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter leads funding round for India’s ShareChat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter stock options ready for 10% post-earnings move Friday, but that’s less than usual – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 14,864 shares. 15,319 are held by Strs Ohio. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,295 shares. The California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 163,900 shares stake. Moreover, Mariner Limited Co has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). D E Shaw Company has 0.31% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 10.96 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 40 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 17,400 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,424 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd has invested 0.23% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3.00 million shares. American Assets Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vigilant Ltd has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Portland Global Lc invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 6,336 are owned by Leisure Capital Mngmt. Vision Cap Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 29,935 are held by Parsec Management. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Serv has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 194,429 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.24% or 242,424 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Co reported 1,042 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has 41,057 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Symons Mngmt owns 79,790 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.42% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 16,694 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares to 45,506 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,612 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).