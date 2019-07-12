Autus Asset Management Upped Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $1.62 Million; Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $26.92 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55 million, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 2.16M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 195,794 shares to 2,768 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Glob reported 2.93% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3,703 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Northern Trust holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26.53 million shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt reported 80,667 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rothschild Investment Il reported 75,465 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 32,017 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Llc holds 11,827 shares. Scotia has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chemung Canal Tru stated it has 0.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Coastline Trust has 28,332 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Montag A And has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beck Management Ltd Com owns 0.66% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,267 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M.