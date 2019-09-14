Autus Asset Management Trimmed Rollins (ROL) Holding by $1.35 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holding In Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Was Has Boosted

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 684,555 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 38,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 23,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, down from 62,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 877,724 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Investments Ltd has 1.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 308,288 shares. 3,032 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.16% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Interstate State Bank owns 303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management holds 0.01% or 333,670 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 27,906 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Sei stated it has 159,753 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank invested in 42,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Century stated it has 303,628 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 726,972 shares. Cap Invsts accumulated 1.23M shares. Pembroke Mngmt Limited holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 252,389 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,799 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 32,466 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 133.32 million shares or 4.62% more from 127.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 389,548 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Commerce Ma has 0.96% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 2,074 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 118,666 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 7,712 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 138,017 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 42,635 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 12,100 shares. Daiwa Group Inc invested in 0% or 5,160 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 198,928 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 479,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 195,743 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 273,362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 28,032 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04M for 39.25 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.