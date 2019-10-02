Autus Asset Management Trimmed Novo (NVO) Position By $2.09 Million; TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (TPVTF) SI Increased By 1.33%

TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:TPVTF) had an increase of 1.33% in short interest. TPVTF’s SI was 2.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.33% from 2.18M shares previously. It closed at $0.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 69.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 40,914 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 18,109 shares with $925,000 value, down from 59,023 last quarter. Novo now has $119.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 1.55 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FDA approves Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Rybelsus for type 2 diabetes – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Big Can This $8 Billion-Plus Diabetes Drug Class Get? – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novo Nordisk And Merck Await FDA Rulings, 2 IPOs On Deck – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 4,422 shares to 106,019 valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 4,324 shares and now owns 17,930 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VO) was raised too.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

TPV Technology Limited, an investment holding company, designs, makes, and sells computer monitors, flat TV products, and other display products. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Monitors, TVs, and Others. It has a 18 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the research and development, production and sale, and trading of computer monitors and flat TVs, as well as sourcing of materials and various components.