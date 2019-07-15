Autus Asset Management Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Upped; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $332,500

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 704,418 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 31,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,683 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 57,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 4.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Bank holds 5,698 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 10,427 shares or 0.24% of the stock. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 248,136 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 0.63% or 50,589 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 781 shares stake. Guyasuta Investment Inc owns 6,280 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 645,371 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 6,729 shares. Bp Public Limited Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 299,821 are owned by Welch Forbes. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.84 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Sterling Management has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,820 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.04% stake. Hardman Johnston Glob Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 459,147 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares to 120,286 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,991 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacific Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Illumina Buys Rival Pacific Biosciences In $1.2B Deal – Benzinga” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Newell Brands, VeriSign, and Pacific Biosciences of California Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Biosciences Announces a New Paradigm in DNA Sequencing â€“ Highly Accurate Single-Molecule Long Reads – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Ltd Company owns 3.62M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 509,222 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 433,465 shares. Numerixs Tech reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 16,324 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 740 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,403 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.02% or 140,091 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs reported 95,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.13% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 224,300 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Management Communications. 66,310 were reported by Proshare Llc.