Autus Asset Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $513,216 as Stock Value Rose; Lsv Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in First Horizon National (FHN) by $3.65 Million

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 260,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.71M, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in First Horizon National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 1.90M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, down from 64,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 16.11 million shares. 1.29M are held by Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 5,939 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 16,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oak Hill Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 63.51% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 5.39M shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 21,206 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Lc has 2,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 83,469 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. 954,505 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset has 2.95% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Alps Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 344,385 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc accumulated 10,493 shares. Regions Corporation reported 10,582 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lci Industries by 108,000 shares to 33,200 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,504 shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc..

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Named to Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,580 shares to 27,362 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 24,500 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communication Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,888 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crossvault Cap Mngmt invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 3,438 were reported by First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls. 930,191 were accumulated by Sarasin Llp. 532,974 are owned by M&T Bank. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability has 2.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.67M shares. Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,745 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,240 shares. Clal Enterprises Hldg Ltd accumulated 278,550 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1,893 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 8,531 shares. Etrade Capital Lc reported 30,585 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.