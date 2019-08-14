Autus Asset Management Stake in Intuit (INTU) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Market Value Rose While Capital Returns Management Trimmed Holding by $3.24 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 197,037 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 45,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, down from 48,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $269.1. About 657,928 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Ltd Llc has 25,522 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,097 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Korea Investment invested in 0.18% or 152,500 shares. 4,602 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs. 87,777 were reported by Baxter Bros. Fosun Limited holds 3,145 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 1.39 million shares. Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.41% or 49,765 shares. Middleton And Ma reported 19,775 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 933,284 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 755,860 shares. Haverford Trust Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 869 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 100,000 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Lc has invested 3.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,295 shares to 9,388 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Oppenheimer Co Incorporated owns 21,818 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lomas Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.99% or 167,647 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 16,224 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Returns Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 209,750 shares. General Amer Investors Incorporated has invested 1.6% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Barclays Public Ltd owns 51,051 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 554 shares. Srb has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 516,309 are owned by American Century Cos Inc. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 15,497 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc reported 63,025 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 7,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Lc reported 0.01% stake.