Autus Asset Management Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 133,084 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 5.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,705 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 4.36 million shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 535,036 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 11,585 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,976 shares. Brave Asset invested in 0.48% or 14,624 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 9.31 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp holds 1.72% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Holderness Investments Com has 91,881 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 86,079 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 19,045 shares. 30,931 are owned by Davis R M Inc. King Luther Management stated it has 250,650 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,668 shares. Westwood Gp Inc holds 22,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.