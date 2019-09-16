Autus Asset Management Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $5.04 Million; Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 43,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.99 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.55. About 773,108 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,793 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, up from 27,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.08. About 791,532 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

