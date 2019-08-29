Autus Asset Management Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $5.06 Million as Share Value Declined; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $638,575

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $258.47. About 346,330 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 430.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 63,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 77,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 14,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.13. About 1.82M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,101 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp owns 16,391 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.84% or 1.05 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 343,310 shares stake. Condor Cap Mngmt reported 74,154 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 27,500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spinnaker holds 15,637 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 32,483 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Limited holds 0.85% or 16,372 shares in its portfolio. 5,790 were accumulated by Botty Ltd Liability Com. American Ins Com Tx has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Orleans Mgmt Corp La holds 34,742 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parametric Ltd has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS) by 2,285 shares to 9,560 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.35 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.