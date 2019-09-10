Autus Asset Management Raised Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Value Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Leuthold Group Upped Its Holding

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $232.17. About 1.34 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 3.88 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas reported 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 80,667 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 11,461 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 24,298 shares. 11,300 are owned by Corbyn Management Md. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 233,100 shares. Novare Mgmt Lc reported 103,661 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 5,053 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,627 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 34,870 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Co. Hayek Kallen Mngmt reported 12,995 shares stake.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,200 shares to 35,671 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 76,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,023 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,851 are owned by Linscomb & Williams Inc. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bluecrest Mngmt accumulated 8,885 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc reported 1,165 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 490,716 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,763 shares. Bailard Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1,419 shares. Ativo Capital Limited Company invested in 6,042 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 115 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.72 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited accumulated 0.08% or 2,587 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hartford Management invested in 0.01% or 115 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns invested 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 78,672 were accumulated by Westpac Banking.