Autus Asset Management Raised Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $1.62 Million; Shares Rose; Fir Tree Has Upped Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $3.50 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 256,544 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 1.38M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 76,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,023 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Limited invested in 18,850 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Davis R M stated it has 30,162 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pacific Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested in 6,059 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 3,743 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 7,762 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. M Securities holds 29,249 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas has invested 1.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 62,841 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Murphy owns 0.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,475 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,505 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 228,988 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,935 shares.

More important recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.