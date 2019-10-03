Autus Asset Management Position in Intuit (INTU) Trimmed by $432,999 as Stock Value Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Raised Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 1.19M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 45,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $263.37. About 767,441 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 5,898 shares to 220,042 shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,709 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

