Autus Asset Management Position in Intuit (INTU) Has Lowered by $432,999 as Market Value Rose; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position Held by Impala Asset Management Llc

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 22,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 1.62 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto negotiates Grasberg copper exit; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch New Joint Venture, Elysis, for Larger Scale Development and Commercialisation of the Process; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive bonus structure

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 45,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $270.02. About 770,883 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) by 13.35 million shares to 293,400 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 7,556 shares to 239,765 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

