Autus Asset Management Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Cut by $2.79 Million Its Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,596 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 301,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.89. About 226,951 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 110.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,565 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 4,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 932,378 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FLT ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shareholders to Investigation, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comdata’s OnRoad Program Reaches Record Milestones – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 127,083 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 269,867 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Century Cos invested 0.16% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 2,761 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.13% or 227,693 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 737,828 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiverton Asset Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 4,647 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 38,068 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 142,258 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.55 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy on the Rebound in June – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Senator Investment Grp Lp owns 575,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has 6,144 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Century has 0.34% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,150 were accumulated by Gam Ag. 11,100 were reported by Burns J W And Co Inc New York. Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca holds 0.01% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 11,822 shares. Third Point Limited Co reported 1.05 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,800 shares. Burney Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 4,796 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 26,812 are held by Mackay Shields Lc.