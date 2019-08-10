Autus Asset Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $308,070; Js Capital Management Upped Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $19.68 Million as Valuation Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Communication Asset Management Us Inc invested in 0.13% or 103,255 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,800 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 167,991 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company reported 733,003 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,520 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 7,681 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Morgan Stanley owns 562,162 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Management invested in 8,350 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 205,395 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Comerica Bank invested in 0.03% or 32,441 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 200 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,380 shares to 58,063 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Advisors reported 38,925 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 80,452 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 173,719 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Limited Co has invested 3.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards Natl Bank & holds 67,129 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Tompkins Finance reported 119,077 shares stake. Amp Cap Limited reported 2.24 million shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc owns 49,123 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vantage Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 206,390 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 1.54% or 523,211 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.