Autus Asset Management Lowered Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $814,560 as Share Price Were Volatile; As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Share Price Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.11 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 132,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 462,615 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68M, down from 595,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.52 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $142.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Management, California-based fund reported 58,239 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.87 million shares. 552,600 were accumulated by Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership. 2,155 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 10,784 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 36,600 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 1,650 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division has invested 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 16,333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.08% or 3,712 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 250 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 11,000 shares. Oppenheimer Company has invested 0.15% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,015 shares to 9,565 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).