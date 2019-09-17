Autus Asset Management Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 141,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 383,320 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.30 million, up from 241,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 492,190 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 27,362 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, up from 21,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 1.85M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800. Wiggins Rocky also bought $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 25,050 shares to 808,442 shares, valued at $46.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,147 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion owns 2.77 million shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 35,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Stelliam Invest Management LP holds 5.25% or 444,500 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 7,403 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 450,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chou Assocs Mgmt invested in 50,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Glenmede Comm Na has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 6.23 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Hodges Inc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 177,174 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.03% or 540,967 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 10,343 shares to 2,567 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,358 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

