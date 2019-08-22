Autus Asset Management Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder First Interstate Bank Has Boosted Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 31,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 88,683 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 57,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.41 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $18.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.64. About 888,114 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested in 3,340 shares. Moreover, Bouchey Financial Gru Limited has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 640 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C owns 766 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,616 shares. 69,184 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 2.4% stake. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 182,683 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp invested in 0.18% or 2,382 shares. Kames Public Limited Company holds 69,931 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 977,767 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,773 shares. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs stated it has 5.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,094 shares to 29,136 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,212 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Realogy Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Amazon ETFs Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ftb owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,984 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Co reported 5,755 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.89M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birmingham Management Com Al holds 52,790 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Assets Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tributary Capital Management Limited Co reported 6,175 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 19,049 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ariel Invests Lc owns 1.84 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.14% or 326,487 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma has 32.13 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Q Glob Advisors Ltd invested in 180,324 shares or 4.38% of the stock. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 5.55 million shares. Stanley has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,260 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 201,093 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).