Autus Asset Management Increases Holding in Eog Res (EOG); Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Stake Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.31 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracked; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT WILL HAVE 30 GATES AT BOSTON LOGAN BY 2021; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways 1Q Net Profit Rises 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE CEO HAYES COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Grows Again in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood with Start Date Set for New Grand Cayman Service; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees FY18 CASM Ex-Fuel Down 1%-Up 1; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amended Pact Provides for Purchase and Exclusive Maintenance of GTF Engines on All 85 JetBlue A320neo Planes

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 1.70 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,705 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,101 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.