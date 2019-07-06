Autus Asset Management Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 24,420 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 430.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 63,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 14,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fun (JCE) by 110,423 shares to 450,562 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) by 245,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Q Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 66,216 shares. 33,935 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Oh. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Sit Invest Associate owns 136,615 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 23,758 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 12,800 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 149,560 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Com. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 40,963 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 465,089 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Mgmt Limited reported 48,436 shares stake.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,379 shares to 4,612 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 107,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,185 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.