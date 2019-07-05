Autus Asset Management Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $498,400 as Stock Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,739 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 143,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 69,338 shares. Personal Advsrs owns 447,987 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Page Arthur B has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 12,250 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 37,353 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Service reported 12,354 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 96,973 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 296,615 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tokio Marine Asset Co has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,263 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 42,109 shares. Prudential has 1.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.00 million shares. Beacon Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,673 shares. New England Inv Retirement Inc stated it has 8,298 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,735 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everence Cap Incorporated owns 101,238 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 104,035 shares. 18,500 are owned by Capital Interest Ca. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited has 1.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,620 shares. Notis accumulated 16,200 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc holds 2.15% or 52,532 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited owns 12,274 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fin Consulate holds 8,810 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westchester Cap Mngmt stated it has 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern invested in 0.56% or 17,044 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited owns 55,506 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares to 49,765 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,924 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

