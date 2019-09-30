Autus Asset Management Holds Stake in Vail Resorts (MTN); Welch Capital Partners Holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Has Lowered by $8.01 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 184,827 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 14,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 11,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $229.23. About 325,752 shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 47.57 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.