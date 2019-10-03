Autus Asset Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Price Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 68,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 63,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 10.46M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 10,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.96M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 152,163 shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “KB Home (KBH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should You Buy KB Home Stock After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on March 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KB Home to Open Four New Residential Communities in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “New Home Sales Are Surging — and These Stocks May Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,476 shares to 111,358 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 10,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,567 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 2.26M shares or 1.74% of the stock. The Delaware-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Laffer Invests has 6,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Orca Investment Lc owns 11,983 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Llc has invested 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiera Corp stated it has 614,966 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Finance In holds 11,459 shares. Quadrant Management Limited Liability Com holds 24,448 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.61 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 3.59% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 255,037 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 7,350 shares. Bessemer Limited Co has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,424 shares. Weitz Invest Management stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).