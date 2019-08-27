Autus Asset Management Holding in Intuit (INTU) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Fiduciary Management Has Upped Its Holding in Trinity Industries (TRN) as Stock Price Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 45,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 48,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 1.26 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 692,990 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 11/04/2018 – Watchdog to probe Trinity Mirror-Express merger; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY SAYS 30M UNITS IN IPO PRICED AT $10 EACH; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,830 shares to 51,551 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 12,778 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates, Kentucky-based fund reported 43,790 shares. Moreover, Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has 1.78% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Argent Tru Communications reported 1,467 shares. Van Eck has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Prudential Fincl holds 678,111 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 169,463 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,879 shares. The New York-based Cibc Corp has invested 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 19.65 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lincoln National accumulated 1,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A And Associate holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18,490 shares. 4,475 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Com holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 167 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 1.09% or 3.58M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 876 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 59,048 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 35,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 11,314 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 1,826 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 79,357 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 52,658 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 42,159 shares stake. Nine Masts Limited invested in 7,360 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 119,558 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 21,655 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,085 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 25,855 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.