Autus Asset Management Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosted by $525,000 Its Position

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 3.74 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 5.85M shares traded or 83.07% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 9,684 shares. Axa holds 73,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 7,371 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 39,946 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 104,287 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Tig Lc owns 0.27% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 644,990 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 388,081 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 205,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 332,182 shares. Nomura reported 52,257 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP stated it has 193,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 107,681 shares to 62,185 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EOG Resources Delivers Expectation-Crushing Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.