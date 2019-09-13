Autus Asset Management Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Raised; Harris Associates LP Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 14.99 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.98M, up from 13.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 907,884 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1841.07. About 261,396 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,980 shares. Avenir Corp holds 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,581 shares. Moreover, Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company has 4.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc holds 11,282 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Stack Mngmt holds 0.19% or 883 shares. Fca Tx has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Int Ltd has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05% or 1,255 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability owns 1,806 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma reported 58,505 shares stake. Swedbank owns 458,176 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested in 519,647 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Management Lc holds 2.2% or 2,126 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,000 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,476 shares to 111,358 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 132,824 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $532.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 13.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,070 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 53,965 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Financial Gru invested in 1.51M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 1.17M shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Daiwa Secs Gru has 32,970 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 14.83 million are held by Capital Int Investors. Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Carmignac Gestion reported 296,893 shares. New York-based Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ameriprise Financial reported 7.95 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halliburton 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Baker Hughes a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.