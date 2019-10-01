Autus Asset Management Has Upped Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $572,052; As Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Stock Price Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Boosted Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 226,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 22,131 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 68,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 58,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 82,742 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. Jigisha Desai also bought $28,330 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, August 12. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 was made by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 5,978 are held by Piedmont Inc. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.08% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 36 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 78 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 313,385 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 40,883 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 579,325 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 82,401 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.02% or 26,654 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.18% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested in 109,777 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 1.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 12,000 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 20,400 shares to 236,300 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,839 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW).

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Deadline: October 15, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 15, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Granite Awarded $20 Million Runway Rehabilitation Project in Washington – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,282 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 6,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 420,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 774,059 shares. Banbury Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 449,999 shares or 8.57% of all its holdings. National Pension Service holds 0.06% or 327,757 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,263 shares. Select Equity Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.22M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.2% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James holds 0.03% or 301,433 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 839 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston Lc holds 0.01% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares to 23,751 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,358 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.