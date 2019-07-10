Autus Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Trimmed Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.96M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management owns 546,318 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management owns 171,390 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piershale Fincl Group accumulated 0.2% or 6,164 shares. Spectrum Grp owns 88,566 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Kistler reported 15,030 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 4.67% or 199,004 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 12.15 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. 121,242 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Oakworth accumulated 27,015 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howard Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.23% or 332,273 shares in its portfolio.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares to 102,740 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,529 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).