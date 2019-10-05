Autus Asset Management Has Upped By $358,182 Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Sentiment Is 0.92

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 4,422 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 106,019 shares with $8.68 million value, up from 101,597 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 451 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 491 sold and reduced stakes in Caterpillar Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 353.49 million shares, down from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 429 Increased: 350 New Position: 101.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 1.28% above currents $86.64 stock price. Baxter International had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore Il reported 4,871 shares. Citadel Lc has 949,202 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt owns 438 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability owns 32,314 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,950 shares in its portfolio. 3,192 were reported by Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Tx. Sigma Planning reported 7,658 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ipswich Mgmt Communication has 0.91% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 34,720 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Caprock Group Incorporated Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 4,422 shares. 126 are held by Central Savings Bank And Trust. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.51% or 169,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 1.98M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 86,816 shares.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. for 11.26 million shares. Price Capital Management Inc. owns 71,027 shares or 7.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Llc has 4.91% invested in the company for 800,009 shares. The Missouri-based Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 4.26% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 79,157 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $68.05 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.