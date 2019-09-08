Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Rollins (ROL) by $4.41 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Shares Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Repairs planned for M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 02/05/2018 – InsideSources: Ford Stops Selling Cars; 08/03/2018 – Richland Source: Donley Auto Group offers 2018 Ford Escape to United Way donor; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS BY 2020, PLANS LINEUP OF 8 SUVS, 5 OF WHICH WILL OFFER HYBRID POWERTRAINS AND 1 BATTERY ELECTRIC; 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-APRIL VEHICLE SALES -21 PCT Y/Y, VS -12 PCT YR EARLIER; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 107,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 917,490 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 8.05 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,951 shares to 10,842 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 41,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ford to recall over 108,000 vehicles, including Fusions and Lincoln MKZs – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump administration moving to block California vehicle emissions rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Llc accumulated 1.76M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 42,251 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Old National Savings Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,335 shares. 366,043 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Edge Wealth Mgmt owns 165 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Barry Investment Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fmr Limited Company reported 0% stake. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 15,950 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 400,000 are held by Miller Howard Investments New York. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 0.65% or 329,341 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com holds 0.04% or 38,277 shares. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 12,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Management accumulated 13,045 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 10.69M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Rampart Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,060 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 264,936 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,303 shares stake. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.19% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 20,952 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 25,202 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 122,416 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414 shares to 3,680 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).