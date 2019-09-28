Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $570,873 as Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 68,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 63,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 221,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.81 million, down from 231,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 20/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Stephen Colbert Would Have Liked a Facebook Alert About Cambridge Analytica; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan managers agreed to help prosecutors in Australian cartel case to avoid charges, court told – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,476 shares to 111,358 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 272,287 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 164,820 shares. Miles Cap Inc invested in 2,897 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc Inc has 1.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 4,779 shares. Sageworth Trust Communications has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,228 shares. 37,572 were accumulated by Sfe Invest Counsel. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macnealy Hoover Invest reported 19,289 shares. Godsey Gibb owns 2,913 shares. 10,041 are held by Acropolis Mngmt Llc. 98,263 are held by Overbrook Mgmt Corporation. Charter Trust Com reported 72,006 shares stake. Private Gp invested in 2.08% or 362,025 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.