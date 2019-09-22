Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (VOLVF) Shorts Up By 0.74%

Autus Asset Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 45.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 2,309 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 7,391 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 5,082 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $99.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. VOLVF’s SI was 7.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 7.29 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 18362 days are for AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VOLVF)’s short sellers to cover VOLVF’s short positions. It closed at $14.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research Global Investors has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 1.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Smithfield has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,731 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 1.19 million shares. First Business Fincl Serv holds 0.18% or 4,997 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru Communication has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,622 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Com reported 5,920 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.3% or 13,928 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Com reported 2.66 million shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fairview Capital Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Fincl holds 0.46% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. 13,905 are held by Kornitzer Ks. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Lc has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Secs Lc has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AT&T (T) and American Tower (AMT) Announce New Multiyear Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: American Tower (AMT) AT&T Deal Triggers 2019 Revenue Increase, PT to $240 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 0.05% above currents $225.56 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9.

AB Volvo , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.56 billion. The firm offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. It has a 9.84 P/E ratio. It also provides equipment used at construction sites, including pavers, compactors, excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated and rigid dump trucks under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks.