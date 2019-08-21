Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Polaris Inds (PII) Position as Shares Declined; Cubist Systematic Strategies Increased Its Stake in Owens Ill (OI) by $2.34 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 290,457 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 36732.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 130,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 130,387 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 14,723 shares to 4,834 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,535 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $122,110 was made by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0% or 12,705 shares. 12,095 were reported by Bokf Na. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management has 3.41% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 388,725 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Lyrical Asset Lp accumulated 5.87 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc reported 22,116 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.14% or 339,600 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 1.78 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 679,080 shares. Psagot House holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1,000 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 1.21M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 126,860 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. 260,098 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Charles Schwab Investment owns 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 721,983 shares. 13,198 are held by Gam Holdings Ag.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.81 million for 12.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares to 63,015 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).