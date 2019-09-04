Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake by $324,072; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shares Declined While Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 4,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 21,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 2.39M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 120,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 million, down from 124,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414 shares to 3,680 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,886 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak stated it has 33,537 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citigroup Inc accumulated 761,216 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Management reported 1.57% stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny holds 0.61% or 39,922 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 13,917 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Com holds 4,411 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 2,448 were reported by Hilltop Holding. 829,029 are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Incorporated. Blair William Il accumulated 309,536 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eulav Asset owns 32,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 337,271 shares to 486,108 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). River Road Asset Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Dsam (London) has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Homrich & Berg owns 14,832 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,759 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 165,537 are held by British Columbia Mgmt Corporation. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0.28% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.47% or 42,537 shares. Hilltop Holdg Inc holds 3,491 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 59,578 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca accumulated 2.29% or 89,821 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.2% or 3.68 million shares. Finance Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bollard Group Ltd Com reported 67,751 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $692.93M for 10.78 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.