Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $481,585 as Share Price Rose; Carlson Capital LP Cut Stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by $2.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc analyzed 3,107 shares as the company's stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 91,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 94,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP analyzed 37,199 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 97,001 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year's $1.56 per share. EIX's profit will be $573.44M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.44M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 6,795 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Security National Com holds 6,782 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 49,007 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 491 shares. Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 447 shares. Fil stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Suntrust Banks reported 10,861 shares stake. Franklin Resources invested in 0.1% or 2.84M shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 500 shares. Victory Management has 48,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1,269 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Prtn Gru Hldg Ag owns 270,733 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 11,195 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 31,518 shares to 261,518 shares, valued at $34.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc by 151,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

