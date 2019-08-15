Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $308,070 as Share Price Declined; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Rose, Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raised Its Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. It closed at $163.63 lastly. It is down 2.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 58.04M shares traded or 169.64% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation, Us-based fund reported 728,725 shares. Ami Asset Management reported 2.51% stake. Assets Lc owns 8,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company reported 1,531 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 4,472 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 22 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 50,700 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 73,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 10,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 112,103 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 30,290 shares. Regions holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,718 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 5,240 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,338 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,350 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City Hldgs Company has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 652,000 shares stake. Bowen Hanes Inc invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sun Life holds 0.2% or 16,851 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,333 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.41% or 322,455 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 31,650 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.58% or 15,132 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company, Florida-based fund reported 944,126 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Veritable Lp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 339,433 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.87% or 3.77M shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.03% or 97,729 shares. Dorsey Wright & invested in 0.08% or 6,196 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.