Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Intuit (INTU) Stake By $908,019; CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (CHMJF) Shorts Raised By 200%

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 10,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 3,400 shares previously. With 142,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2021. About 31,253 shares traded. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,479 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 45,506 shares with $11.90M value, down from 48,985 last quarter. Intuit now has $71.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.7. About 704,892 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More important recent Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Chemistree Technology Inc (CNSX:CHM) Expanding Premium Brand Sugarleaf Offerings – Midas Letter” on May 03, 2019, also Midasletter.com published article titled: “Chemistree Technology Escapes Junior CSE Downdraft With Uptrend Still Intact – Midas Letter”, Midasletter.com published: “TILT Holdings Inc (CNSX:TILT) CEO Explains Goodwill Writedown – Midas Letter” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) was released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) Skin Unit Director on Kuida Brand Multi-Channel Deals – Midas Letter” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Chemistree Technology Inc., an investment company, operates in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.71 million. The firm was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,433 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 82,499 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd stated it has 4,400 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.04M shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.04% or 143,353 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.43% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Street Corporation reported 10.91 million shares stake. Pacific Glob Mgmt Co owns 1,164 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,064 shares. 33,774 are held by M&T Retail Bank. Fundsmith Llp invested in 4.48M shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 327,700 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com accumulated 0.23% or 131,896 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -7.78% below currents $276.7 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $254 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 31,074 shares to 88,683 valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 5,335 shares and now owns 96,987 shares. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.