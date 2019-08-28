Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Intuit (INTU) Position by $908,019 as Shares Rose; Target (TGT) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 45,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 48,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.24. About 868,387 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 54,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 69,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 3.65 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares to 51,077 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares to 77,908 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).