Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.80 Million; Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 9,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, down from 13,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 1.54M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high growth companies at reasonable valuations; 18/04/2018 – LIVE now on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein sits down exclusively with @WilfredFrost. Watch now on CNBC TV or; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HEAD OF COMMODITIES JEFF CURRIE SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 316,122 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 1,500 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Management Lc has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,682 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 16,489 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Argent Trust Com stated it has 13,739 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Invest Limited accumulated 15,091 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,568 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,812 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 7,054 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Com owns 3,968 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 92,385 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Cleararc Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,951 shares to 82,286 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

