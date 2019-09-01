Autus Asset Management Has Lowered By $324,072 Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Pacific Gas & Electric CO (PCG) SI Increased By 2.06%

Pacific Gas & Electric CO (NYSE:PCG) had an increase of 2.06% in short interest. PCG’s SI was 36.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.06% from 36.06M shares previously. With 8.16M avg volume, 5 days are for Pacific Gas & Electric CO (NYSE:PCG)’s short sellers to cover PCG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,858 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 120,286 shares with $10.13 million value, down from 124,144 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.56% above currents $84.5 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 5.48M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 178,300 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 5,289 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Mgmt Llc has 1.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 909,532 are owned by King Luther Capital Management. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The South Carolina-based Colonial Advsr has invested 2.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Allen Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,815 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 74,870 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 22,738 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.78% stake. Guinness Asset reported 0.97% stake. Horan Capital Ltd Llc invested in 1,330 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 57,321 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 10,623 shares to 211,242 valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 8,380 shares and now owns 58,063 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG&E Corp has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 53.11% above currents $10.45 stock price. PG&E Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.