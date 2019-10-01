Autus Asset Management Has Lowered By $1.35 Million Its Rollins (ROL) Stake; METSA BOARD CORPORATION SHS B FINLAND (MTSAF) Shorts Increased By 28.18%

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 61.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 38,434 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 23,751 shares with $851,000 value, down from 62,185 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $11.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 2.37M shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO

METSA BOARD CORPORATION SHS B FINLAND (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) had an increase of 28.18% in short interest. MTSAF’s SI was 932,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 28.18% from 727,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4663 days are for METSA BOARD CORPORATION SHS B FINLAND (OTCMKTS:MTSAF)’s short sellers to cover MTSAF’s short positions. It closed at $5.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces folding boxboard and white fresh forest fiber linerboards worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm offers fresh forest fiber lightweight, carton, container, food service, and graphic boards for consumer goods, retail-ready, and food service packaging, as well as market pulp products. It currently has negative earnings. It serves brand owners, converters, and merchants.

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 4,422 shares to 106,019 valued at $8.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 6,346 shares and now owns 69,363 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 133.32 million shares or 4.62% more from 127.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0% or 2,760 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 1.11 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 3.03 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Paloma Ptnrs Management Co has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 36,594 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,512 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Raymond James Finance Advisors has 139,092 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 7,712 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 8,321 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 57,624 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 598 shares. Hrt Finance Lc holds 9,299 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 20,099 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04M for 38.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.