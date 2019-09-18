Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $572,052; Jacobs Engineering Grp (JEC) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Upped Its Holding by $378,000

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Grp (JEC) by 111.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 8,520 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $719,000, up from 4,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 1.08M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 68,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 58,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 2.05M shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

