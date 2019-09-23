Autus Asset Management Has Lifted By $695,042 Its Xylem (XYL) Stake; 6 Analysts Covering Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 21.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 8,374 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 47,465 shares with $3.97 million value, up from 39,091 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.44M shares traded or 93.00% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25's average target is 11.69% above currents $104.08 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has "Buy" rating and $103 target. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to "Buy" rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.79 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 7,900 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.04% or 2.93M shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 1,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited Com accumulated 14 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 14,593 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 115,995 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 2.97 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,983 shares. Stephens Gp Limited Liability holds 64,064 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 145,151 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has 2.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Trustmark Bank Trust Department invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 14.89 million shares. Goelzer Invest Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Agf America has 4% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 682,900 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 1.69% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.88% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 3,788 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 2,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 320,548 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 5.66% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. 132,089 are owned by Fil. Mai Mgmt has 15,537 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 46,995 are owned by Amp Cap Limited.