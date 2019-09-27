Autus Asset Management Has Increased By $552,294 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; Newmont Mining (NEM) Sentiment Is 3.25

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 1,509 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 11,195 shares with $4.10M value, up from 9,686 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $355.22. About 502,259 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 396 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 122 sold and decreased stock positions in Newmont Mining Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.26 billion shares, up from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Newmont Mining Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 16 to 24 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 85 Increased: 281 New Position: 115.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $32.28 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 11.87% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for 400,000 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 1.11 million shares or 8.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 7.41% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 6.86% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 288,349 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Newmont Goldcorp opens all-electric Borden 'mine of the future' – Seeking Alpha" published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Newmont Goldcorp, Dignitaries Inaugurate Borden, Ontarioâ€™s â€˜Mine of the Futureâ€™ – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 5.77 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55M for 22.89 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.97% above currents $355.22 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3.