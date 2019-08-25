Autus Asset Management Has Increased By $362,780 Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Bio-path Holdings (BPTH) Sellers Decreased By 21.69% Their Shorts

Bio-path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) had a decrease of 21.69% in short interest. BPTH’s SI was 207,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.69% from 264,600 shares previously. With 331,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Bio-path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s short sellers to cover BPTH’s short positions. The SI to Bio-path Holdings Inc’s float is 12.05%. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 59,826 shares traded. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) has declined 50.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BPTH News: 29/03/2018 – BPTH: PREXIGEBERSEN COMBO SHOWED EARLY ANTI-LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY; 29/03/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Announces Publication in The Lancet Haematology; 03/04/2018 – BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC – PREXIGEBERSEN PLUS LDAC SHOWED EARLY ANTI-LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY IN NEARLY 50% OF EVALUABLE AML PATIENTS TREATED TO DATE; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – BIO-PATH: INVESTIGATORS ENDORSE INCLUSION OF DECITABINE COHORT; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings Announces Interim Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Prexigebersen in Combination with Low Dose Cytarabine (; 03/04/2018 – BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC – PREXIGEBERSEN PLUS LDAC WAS WELL-TOLERATED; 03/04/2018 – Bio-Path Holdings 2017 Loss/Shr 80c; 29/03/2018 – BIO-PATH HOLDINGS REPORTS DATA FROM PREXIGEBERSEN PHASE 1; 15/03/2018 Bio-Path Holdings to Present Data at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting

Autus Asset Management Llc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autus Asset Management Llc acquired 5,335 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Autus Asset Management Llc holds 96,987 shares with $6.65 million value, up from 91,652 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.71% above currents $72.23 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 73,451 shares to 20,166 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 16,970 shares and now owns 13,395 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 165,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chevy Chase Holding holds 739,415 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Patten And Patten Tn holds 10,086 shares. Moreover, First Amer Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,600 shares. 25,138 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Moreover, Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 195,979 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 38,129 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bancorporation Division invested in 226,923 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Strategic Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,965 shares. North Star Asset reported 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 16,694 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 248,284 shares.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.38 million. The firm develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia; and in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer.